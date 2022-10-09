Nailor (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
Nailor popped up on the injury report list Thursday as a limited participant because of a hamstring injury. With the rookie sidelined, Dan Chisena, who was elevated from the practice squad, will likely take over Nailor's depth receiver role behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Jalen Reagor.
