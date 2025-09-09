Nailor had one reception for 28 yards on three targets in Monday's win at Chicago.

While Nailor had just one catch, there were some positives for his fantasy value. He played despite a hand injury that sidelined him late in August and had his status for the start of the season in question. Nailor also started at wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson over Adam Thielen and had more opportunities (Thielen had one target) and snaps on offense (49 of 56, compared to 32 for Thielen). It was thought Thielen might step right into the No. 2 WR role after his trade from Carolina, but Nailor didn't cede the spot so easily. Both wideouts will see their roles reduced when Jordan Addison returns from his suspension in Week 4.