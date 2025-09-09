Nailor had one reception for 28 yards on three targets in Monday's win at Chicago.

While Nailor had just one catch, there were some positives for his fantasy value. He played despite suffering a hand injury that sidelined late in August and had his status for the start of the season in question. Nailor also started at wide receiver opposite Justin Jefferson over Adam Thielen and had more opportunities (Thielen had one target). Nailor also played on 49 of the offense's 56 snaps, compared to 32 for Thielen. It was thought Thielen may step in to the No. 2 WR role after his trade from Carolina and with Nailor's hand injury during training camp. However, Nailor may have just two more games with a prominent role given Jordan Addison will return from a three-game suspension.