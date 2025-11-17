Nailor had one reception for 16 yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

A week after a career-best performance (five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown), Nailor wasn't a big factor as Minnesota's passing game struggled due to quarterback. J.J. McCarthy's inaccuracy. Nailor played on 33 of the offense's 55 snaps, so he was getting his usual workload. However, he's prone to low output games when the offense struggles, considering Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson draw the bulk of the targets.