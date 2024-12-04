site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Just one reception in win
Nailor had one reception for 18 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Nailor has had a reduced role since the return of T.J. Hockenson from a knee injury. In the last five games since Hockenson returned, Nailor has just nine targets and four receptions.
