Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Nailor (hand) is week-to-week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nailor had his hand jammed up during practice last Thursday and missed Minnesota's 20-12 preseason loss to New England on Saturday as a result, and it now looks like he could also be in danger of sitting out the team's preseason finale against Tennessee on Friday. At the very least, with three weeks to get healthy before Week 1 against the Bears on Monday, Sept. 8, Nailor should be a full-go for the regular season. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is returning to practice Monday, but with Jordan Addison (suspension) out until Week 4, Nailor looks in line to kick off the year benefiting from an expanded role on offense.