Nailor should have a significant role in the passing game as the No. 2 receiver to begin the season with Jordan Addison suspended the first three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Addison's suspension relates to a 2024 DUI citation. Nailor worked as the No. 2 receiver last season when Addison missed two games with an ankle injury. Nailor entered camp in competition for the No. 3 WR role, but by all accounts has won the job. Lucky Jackson and Tai Felton are the leading candidates for the No. 3 role while Addison is unavailable.