Nailor should have a significant role in the passing game as the No. 2 receiver to begin the season with Jordan Addison suspended the first three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, the The Athletic reports.

Addison's suspension relates to a 2024 DUI citation which he resolved legally in July, receiving a fine and probation. Nailor worked as the No. 2 receiver last season when Addison missed two games with an ankle injury. He entered camp in competition for the No. 3 WR role, but by all accounts has won the job. Lucky Jackson and Tai Felton are the leading candidates for the No. 3 role while Addison is out.