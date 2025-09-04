Nailor (hand) practiced fully Thursday.

Nailor suffered a hand injury in practice Aug. 14 and was sidelined until getting back on the field for Wednesday's unofficial session. With no limitations to speak of one day later, he's set to handle WR reps behind veterans Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to begin the season due to Jordan Addison's three-game suspension. In a part-time role last year, Nailor gathered in 28 of 42 targets for 414 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.