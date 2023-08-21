Nailor (leg) is participating in the walkthrough portion of Monday's practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.comn reports.
Nailor is back at practice for the first time since he suffered a leg injury July. 29, though participation in a walkthrough doesn't necessarily indicate he's returned to full health. Still, the second-year pro is making strides in his recovery. Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals represents Nailor's last chance to get on the field for an exhibition matchup.
