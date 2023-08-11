Nailor (leg) did not play in Thursday's preseason loss to Seattle.
Nailor hurt his leg in training camp July 29 and hasn't returned to practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell originally said Nailor would be back soon, but few details have been given on his status. Nailor may be missing out on crucial playing time in preseason games to help win the No. 4 receiver role.
