Nailor (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The second-year wideout has yet to clear protocol after sustaining a concussion during the Vikings' Week 13 win over the Raiders. The loss of Nailor is another blow to a depleted group of weapons in Minnesota, as Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are the only wide receivers that won't carry injury designations into Week 17.