Nailor (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Nailor missed Minnesota's Week 15 overtime loss to the Bengals and it now seems as if his concussion will hinder him for at least one more game. The second-year wideout was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up Sunday. Brandon Powell could see even more snaps in the Vikings' wide receiver room with Nailor missing Week 16.