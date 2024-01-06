Nailor (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Nailor had already been ruled out for the Vikings' regular season finale, but he'll be forced to miss the team's next four games after going on IR. Unless Minnesota is able to make it to the Super Bowl, the second-year wideout's season is over. Nailor struggled to stay on the field this year, appearing in just six games and catching three passes for 29 yards.