Nailor did not have a catch on his lone target in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

Nailor played on 20 of the offense's 44 snaps, which was a little lower than his usual participation rate. However, it's hard to read too much into his performance given the historically inept performance of J.J. McCarthy (87 yards passing, two interceptions and 17.9 QBR). Nailor and the passing game have another tough matchup next week at Seattle. It's hard to envision any Minnesota receivers having fantasy relevance if McCarthy continues to struggle like his last two games.