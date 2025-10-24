Nailor did not have a reception on his only target in Thursday's loss at the Chargers.

Nailor played on 34 of the offense's 49 snaps, which was in line with his usual playing time as the No. 3 receiver. However, he didn't factor into the passing game as there were few downfield passes as Carson Wentz had little time to throw (five sacks) amid an injury-plagued offensive line. Nailor is prone to low output games when the offense struggles, considering Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson draw the bulk of the targets.