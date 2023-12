Nailor (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

Nailor sustained the concussion at some point during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders, but he played 17 snaps on offense and recorded two catches for 13 yards on five targets prior to leaving the contest. He'll have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Saturday's matchup against the Bengals.