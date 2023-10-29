Nailor (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Nailor was designated to return from injured reserve during Week 7 prep but didn't suit up for Minnesota's win over San Francisco on Monday night. He was a limited participant during Week 8 prep but is officially cleared to make his first appearance since Week 2. Nailor played primarily on special teams during the first two games of the season, but he could get some offensive snaps with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) still on injured reserve.