Nailor caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Nailor's one reception was his first of the 2023 campaign, as the second-year wideout made his return from hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season. The 24-year-old played 67 of the Vikings' 73 offensive snaps, behind Jordan Addison (71) and well ahead of Brandon Powell (49). Despite his high snap percentage, Nailor was basically an afterthought on a day when quarterback Joshua Dobbs attempted 34 passes. Going forward, the 6-foot receiver should be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, especially with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and K.J. Osborn (concussion) likely returning in the near future. The Vikings will visit the Broncos in Week 11.