Nailor (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Nailor was inactive during Sunday's win over the Bears after being limited with a hamstring injury in practice Thursday and Friday. However, the rookie wideout appears to be healthy again after participating in full during the first practice of Week 6. Nailor recorded once reception on his lone offensive snap of the season in Week 4, and he should continue to primarily play on special teams, barring any injuries to Minnesota's wide receiver corps.