Nailor (leg) was a full participant at practice Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It appears Nailor has now fully recovered from the leg ailment that's limited him since July. As long as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn remain available though, Nailor's path to consistent playing time, let alone targets, is narrow.
