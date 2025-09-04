Nailor (hand) returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 14, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It's not clear how much Nailor was able to do in practice, but this is a positive sign for his chances to play in Week 1. More should be known on his status when the Vikings start releasing official practice reports Thursday ahead of Monday's game at Chicago. Nailor could take on an increased role early in the campaign with Jordan Addison set to miss the first three weeks while suspended, but the acquisition of Adam Thielen may limit his upside,