Nailor caught all five of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Nailor's five catches and 81 yards were both season-high marks in each category. The 25-year-old's 31-yard touchdown was his sixth trip to the end zone this season, as the wideout continues to develop his connection with quarterback Sam Darnold. Despite having his best statistical game of the season, Nailor remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Lions.