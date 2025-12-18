Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Stays limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nailor (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Coming off a two-touchdown performance in this past Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys, Nailor has been slowed by a back injury during Week 16 prep. He's now been a limited practice participant for two straight days, but so long as he can upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll likely approach Sunday's matchup with the Giants without an injury designation.