Nailor (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Coming off a two-touchdown performance in this past Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys, Nailor has been slowed by a back injury during Week 16 prep. He's now been a limited practice participant for two straight days, but so long as he can upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll likely approach Sunday's matchup with the Giants without an injury designation.

