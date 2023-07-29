Nailor is considered day-to-day after injuring his leg during training camp Saturday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nailor hurt his leg during training camp Saturday, but head coach Kevin O'Connell believes he will be back shortly. The 24-year-old wideout didn't see the field a ton in last year's campaign but hauled in seven receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown during the last two weeks of the season. Once healthy, Nailor is expected to compete with Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell for one of the team's final roster spots.