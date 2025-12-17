default-cbs-image
Nailor was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.

Nailor has settled into a regular role in the Vikings offense this season and even is coming of the first multi-touchdown performance of his career this past Sunday at Dallas. However, he's now dealing with a health concern in the wake of that contest, giving him two chances to get back to ful this week before the Vikings potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.

