Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Tending to back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nailor was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Nailor has settled into a regular role in the Vikings offense this season and even is coming of the first multi-touchdown performance of his career this past Sunday at Dallas. However, he's now dealing with a health concern in the wake of that contest, giving him two chances to get back to ful this week before the Vikings potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.
More News
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: First career multi-score game•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Three receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: No receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Just one reception in loss•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Career-best performance•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Has key reception in win•