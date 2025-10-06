Nailor had three receptions for 27 yards on four targets and one carry for 15 yards in Sunday's win over Cleveland in London.

Nailor started opposite Justin Jefferson with Jordan Addison benched the first quarter for disciplinary reasons. It didn't result in a significant increase in playing time as Nailor played on 42 of the offense's 65 snaps, about the same percentage as last week. Nailor will continue to operate as the No. 3 receiver when the Vikings face the Eagles in Week 7 after a bye.