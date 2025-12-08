Nailor had three receptions for 30 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Washington.

Nailor didn't have a reception and just one target each game the prior two weeks amid Minnesota's struggles in the passing game. With J. J. McCarthy showing signs of being a credible passer in the win, Nailor could get back to seeing three to five targets a game like earlier in the season. However, he's prone to low output games when the offense struggles, considering Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson draw the bulk of the targets.