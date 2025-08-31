The Vikings have optimism that Nailor (hand) will be able to play against Chicago in Week 1 as long as he doesn't have any setbacks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Nailor has been dealing with a hand injury since mid-August and played in only one of Minnesota's three preseason contests while missing multiple weeks of practice. Nonetheless, it appears he's more likely than not to suit up Week 1 provided that he doesn't hit any more roadblocks between now and next Sunday. Nailor could take on an increased role early in the campaign with Jordan Addison set to miss the first three weeks while suspended.