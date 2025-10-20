Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Two receptions in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nailor had two receptions for 37 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Nailor worked as the No. 3 receiver and played on 41 of the offense's 69 snaps, which was similar to the last two weeks once Jordan Addison returned from a suspension. He has a steady role in the offense but won't get many receptions with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson getting the bulk of targets.
More News
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Three receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Catches TD in loss in Dublin•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Three receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Finishes second in receiving Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Just one catch in Monday's start•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Logs full practice Thursday•