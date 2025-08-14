Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Will get hand checked out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Nailor is dealing with a hand injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Nailor will have his hand issue evaluated, but his status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Patriots is now cloudy. With top wideout Justin Jefferson managing a hamstring injury, and Jordan Addison (suspension) out the first three games of the regular season, however, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Vikings err on the side of caution with Nailor.
More News
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Larger role with Addison out•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Bulking up in offseason•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Puts forth career year•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Productive in loss to Detroit•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Scores touchdown against Packers•
-
Vikings' Jalen Nailor: Continued small role in offense•