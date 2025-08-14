Coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Nailor is dealing with a hand injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Nailor will have his hand issue evaluated, but his status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Patriots is now cloudy. With top wideout Justin Jefferson managing a hamstring injury, and Jordan Addison (suspension) out the first three games of the regular season, however, it wouldn't surprise us to see the Vikings err on the side of caution with Nailor.