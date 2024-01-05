Nailor (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Coller of The Purple Insider reports.

The second-year wideout is in line to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday as he has still yet to clear protocol after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. Nailor has appeared in six games for the Vikings this season, catching three of his six targets for 29 yards and playing 49 snaps on special teams.