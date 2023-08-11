Reagor had four receptions for 55 yards on four targets in Thursday's preseason loss at Seattle.
Minnesota declined Reagor's fifth-year contract option for 2024, so he's no lock to make the final roster. However, he improved his stock with Thursday's performance to try and win a reserve receiver role. His larger battle may be trying to justify a roster spot by winning the punt return role again.
