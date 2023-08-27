Reagor recorded two receptions for 28 yards in Saturday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Reagor played only one possession, but he showed immediate rapport with Jaren Hall. He tallied a pair of 14-yard receptions and made the case to hang onto the fifth receiver role for the Vikings heading into the regular season. Reagor should also be in line to handle punt return duties in Week 1 against the Buccaneers.