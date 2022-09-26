site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-jalen-reagor-just-one-reception | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Jalen Reagor: Just one reception
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reagor had one reception for two yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Detroit. He also returned two punts for an average of 10 yards.
Reagor played just one snap on offense, so his role didn't grow after playing a surprise 10 snaps on offense in Week 3. He's primarily working as a punt returner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read