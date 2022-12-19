Reagor didn't have a reception on two targets and had one carry for a five-yard loss in Saturday's overtime win over Indianapolis. He had three punt returns for 13 yards.

Both of Reagor's targets turned into interceptions as he may have run routes incorrectly that led to turnovers. He's mostly been used on gadget plays when on offense, so Saturday's performance in the passing game may not bode well for more playing time if injuries strike the receiving corps. Reagor is still the team's primary punt returner.