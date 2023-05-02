The Vikings declined Reagor's fifth-year option for 2024, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
This was a no-brainer for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Famously picked one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson at 21st overall in 2020, Reagor has been a major bust and is now teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota. In his first season with the Vikings last year, Reagor turned 13 targets into eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown while serving as a return man. Reagor won't be guaranteed a roster spot headed into 2023.
