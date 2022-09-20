Reagor had one reception for seven yards on two targets and one rushing attempt for 17 yards in Monday's loss at Philadelphia. He also returned two punts for an average of 2.5 yards.

Reagor played 10 snaps on offense after playing just special teams in the season opener. He's the fourth wide receiver, so he's not likely to get much more of a workload without an other receiver getting hurt. However, his usage shows the coaching staff may have more of a role in the offense that first thought after his trade from the Eagles late in the preseason.