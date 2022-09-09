Reagor has adjusted quickly to the Vikings' scheme and is in a position to receive snaps Sunday against the Packers, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Reagor, who was traded from Philadelphia to Minnesota at the end of August, feels comfortable enough with the Vikings' offensive system, where he'll have a chance to receive WR snaps Sunday against the Packers. Although he's listed as the team's No. 4 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, the 2020 first-round pick is in line to serve as the team's starting punt returner Week 1.