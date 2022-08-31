The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 fourth/fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that the 2024 draft pick "deescalates" to a fifth rounder if Reagor doesn't meet certain statistical markers. He'll likely start off as a depth receiver and return man in Minnesota, where the top portion of the depth chart is in good hands with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. It's nonetheless a decent landing spot for the disappointing 2020 first-round pick, with only Ihmir Smith-Marsette as competition for the No. 4 role. Eagles fans won't soon forget that Reagor was drafted one pick before Jefferson in 2020.