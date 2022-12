Reagor had one reception for 38 yards on his lone target and one carry for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Reagor played just two snaps on offense as he continues to get some playing time on offense but mostly just for gadget plays. Reagor does have a reception in each of his last three games, but has just three targets and has played just 16 snaps on offense over that span. He continues to primarily work as Minnesota's punt returner.