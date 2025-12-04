Redmond (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Redmond dealt with this hip injury last week but still managed to suit up and play 70 percent of the defensive snaps in the Week 13 loss to the Seahawks. With limited participation to start the week, Redmond has a great chance to play this Sunday versus the Commanders. The second-year nose tackle has piled up 43 tackles (25 solo), 4.0 sacks and three pass breakups across 12 games.