Redmond (shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Redmond logged 58 defensive snaps with three total tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks in the Vikings victory against the Lions this past Sunday. While it is unclear when he suffered the shin injury, it appears to me resolved as he is clear of injury designation and ready to play Sunday. The starting nose tackle will look to have another strong performance this Sunday against a rejuvenated Ravens team.