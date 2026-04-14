Redmond officially signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender with Minnesota on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Redmond will officially remain with the Vikings on a one-year deal for the 2026 season after having logged a breakout campaign in 2025. Last year, Redmond totaled 62 tackles (33 solo), including 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games (15 starts).