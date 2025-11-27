Redmond (hip) was estimated as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Redmond wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report, so it's unclear whether the hip injury is something he sustained during practice or the Vikings' Week 12 loss to the Packers. Regardless, Friday's practice report will shed more light on his chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks. If Redmond is not cleared to play, then Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Levi Drake Rodriguez would be in line for more snaps on the Vikings' defensive line.