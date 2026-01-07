Redmond tallied 62 tackles (33 solo), including 6.0 sacks, five defensed passes, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles over 17 games during the 2025-26 regular season.

After starting just two of the 13 regular-season games in which he appeared as a rookie, Redmond made 15 starts in 17 contests this season. The undrafted Oklahoma product earned the role with a strong campaign that included 6.0 sacks -- fourth-most on the Vikings. Redmond is slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, and he'll almost certainly be back with Minnesota next season, perhaps with a much-deserved multi-year contract in tow.