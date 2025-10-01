Redmond notched three tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in a Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Redmond recorded both of Minnesota's sacks in the defeat. The Oklahoma product didn't take long to make an impact, bringing down Aaron Rodgers for an eight-yard loss on the first play of the game. Redmond later got to Rodgers again for a 10-yard loss in the second period. Through four weeks, Redmond has 3.0 sacks after recording just 1.0 sacks across 13 regular-season contests last year.