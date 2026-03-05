Vikings' Jalen Redmond: Tendered by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Redmond on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Redmond will be back with Minnesota for the 2026 campaign after having a breakout second season with the Vikings. He started 15 of 17 regular-season contests in 2025 and recorded 62 tackles (33 solo), including 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on 74 percent of the defensive snaps.
