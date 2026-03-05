The Vikings placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Redmond on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Redmond will be back with Minnesota for the 2026 campaign after having a breakout second season with the Vikings. He started 15 of 17 regular-season contests in 2025 and recorded 62 tackles (33 solo), including 6.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble on 74 percent of the defensive snaps.