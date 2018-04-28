Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Headed to Minnesota

The Vikings selected Holmes in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Holmes (6-foot-5, 283 pounds) wasn't the most visible member of the Ohio State defense, but he was a steady contributor among a very talented group. More of an strong-side prospect than an edge bender, Holmes generally looks likely to max out as a rotational type who sets the edge.

