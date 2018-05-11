Vikings' Jalyn Holmes: Moves to defensive tackle
Holmes was moved to defensive tackle from defensive end in Minnesota's most recent rookie mini camp, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Holmes played defensive tackle at Ohio State at times during his college career, but he may be a little light at 285 pounds for the role. He could add a pass rush element from the inside of the defensive line if he can stick at the position.
